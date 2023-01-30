ASI opened fire at Odisha minister Naba Das with ‘clear intention to kill’, says FIR

Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Gopal Das opened fire at Odisha Health Minister Naba Kisore Das from point-blank range at Brajrajnagar in the state’s Jharsuguda district Sunday with a “clear intention to kill the minister, said a copy of the first information report (FIR) accessed by The Indian Express.

Naba Kisore Das died in hospital on Sunday as one of the bullets fired had entered and exited his body, injuring the heart and left lung and causing massive internal bleeding. Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik paid their last respects to Das at his official residence in Bhubaneswar on Monday. The mortal remains were taken to Jharsuguda for cremation which will be done with state honours.

The FIR, lodged by Brajrajnagar inspector-in-charge (IIC) Pradyumna Kumar Swain, said Gopal Das — who was posted as ASI at the Gandhi Chowk outpost where the incident occurred — was deployed for traffic clearance duty for the minister’s programme. His 9 mm service pistol was used for the shooting.

According to the copy of the FIR, Das was scheduled to inaugurate the office of the chairperson/vice-chairperson of Brajrajnagar in the Lift and Shift Building at Gandhi Chowk. Police officers and personnel from different units were mobilised from 10.30 am onwards to discharge their duties in traffic arrangement, law and order, escort and pilot duty.

At about 12.15 pm, the minister’s car stopped near the building and he got down from the vehicle after opening the front passenger door. “All of a sudden, ASI Das opened fire from his service pistol from a very close range, aiming at the minister with a clear intention to kill him,” the officer said in the FIR.

Even as the Brajrajnagar IIC, along with constable K C Pradhan of Rampur police outpost, caught hold of the assailant, the accused police officer fired two more rounds from the pistol. The complainant sustained an injury on his ring finger in the second round of firing. Another man, namely Jibanlal Nayak of Kalinagar, was also injured. After some struggle, the IIC and constable Pradhan overpowered the assailant and disarmed him, the FIR read.

Following Das’s death, the chief minister allocated the health and family welfare portfolio to Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari.

The crime branch has, meanwhile, taken the accused to the neighbouring Sundargargh district where senior officers, including ADG Arun Bothra, questioned him.

Twenty-four hours after the incident, the police are yet to establish the motive behind the crime. Senior police officers refused to respond to queries.