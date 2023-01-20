ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India’s proposal for steel plant in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur gets nod

A month after the Make in Odisha conclave, the Odisha government on Thursday approved nine investment proposals worth Rs 1.53 lakh crore, including a proposal of ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India Ltd to set up a 7 MTPA (million tonnes per annum) steel plant in Jagatsinghpur with an investment of Rs 38,000 crore.

It will be the second AMNS India Ltd steel plant as the Odisha government had already given the go-ahead for a 24 MTPA integrated steel plant in Kendrapara district with an investment of Rs 1.02 lakh crore.

Among others, the Naveen Patnaik government has also approved projects across sectors like green energy and equipment, metals and minerals, paper and IT infrastructure, which will generate over 27,030 employment opportunities.

In other sectors, a proposal of ACME Clean Energy Private Limited, entailing an investment of Rs 58,209 crore was also approved to set up a green hydrogen plant and a green ammonia plant with a capacity of 1.1 million MT, at Kujanga, Jagatsinghpur. The company would also set up a captive solar plant of 4500 MW in Koraput and Kalahandi districts.

A high-level committee headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik also approved the proposal of AvaadaGreen to set up a green ammonia unit in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 23,500 crore.