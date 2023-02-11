AP police extend helping hand to Odisha man carrying wife’s corpse on shoulder

The Andhra Pradesh Police have extended a helping hand to a tribal man from Odisha, who was forced to carry his wife’s body on his shoulder.

Samulu Pangi, 35, who was working as a daily wager near Vishakhapatnam, had admitted his ailing wife Ide Guru, 30, to a private hospital in Andhra Pradesh on February 8. According to official sources in the AP Police, after Guru did not respond to treatment and there was less chance of survival, the doctors asked Pangi to take his wife back home.

Unable to hire an ambulance to take his ailing wife to his native village Saroda under Patangi block in Odisha’s Koraput district, located around 160 km from Vishakhapatnam, Pangi hired an autorickshaw.

Guru passed away when the auto reached Vizianagaram, some 130 km from Pangi’s native place in Koraput district.

“When the auto arrived in #Vizianagaram the woman passed away. As the auto driver dropped the dead body, the man finding no other way started walking towards his home carrying his wife’s dead body on his shoulder for the rest of the 130km,” tweeted the Andhra Pradesh police on February 9.

As Pangi was left with no money, he could not hire a hearse to take his wife’s body to his village. He then carried the body on his shoulder and walked for a few kilometres. Some people informed the police after looking at Pangi’s ordeal, following which the police stepped into action.

When the news reached the Vizianagaram police, they responded immediately and arranged an ambulance to carry the body to Pangi’s village. Director general of police (DGP) of Andhra Pradesh KV Rajendranath Reddy commended the police for the gesture, tweeted the police.

In 2016, Dana Majhi, a tribal from Thuamul Rampur in Odisha’s Kalahandi district, carried the corpse of his wife on his shoulder after allegedly being denied a hearse by the government hospital in Kalahandi.