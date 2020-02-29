Oppn inciting people, causing riots: Amit Shah

Amit Shah said, “(They say) minorities will lose citizenship rights. Why are you lying so much? Not a single Muslim or person from minority community will lose citizenship rights because of CAA.” (Source: Twitter/BJP) Amit Shah said, “(They say) minorities will lose citizenship rights. Why are you lying so much? Not a single Muslim or person from minority community will lose citizenship rights because of CAA.” (Source: Twitter/BJP)

Days after the riots in Delhi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday alleged that the Opposition parties are spreading falsehoods over CAA and inciting people.

Speaking at a rally in Bhubaneswar, he said, “The Opposition is spreading falsehoods. They are inciting people. They are causing riots.”

Earlier in the speech he had claimed, “On CAA, the entire opposition — Communists, Congress, BSP, SP, Mamata Didi — all these people are opposing this.

“(They say) minorities will lose citizenship rights. Why are you lying so much? Not a single Muslim or person from minority community will lose citizenship rights because of CAA. CAA is not a law that takes away citizenship, but actually gives citizenship,” Shah said.

Speaking about 2019 elections in Odisha, he said, “We got 91 lakh votes. Naveen Babu got 1.1 crore votes. Let me tell you that only one more jump is needed to ensure that the BJP’s flag flies permanently in Odisha.”

