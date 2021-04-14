Ajit Mangaraj, Cong nominee for Pipili Assembly bypoll in Odisha, succumbs to Covid-19

Ajit Mangaraj, the Congress candidate for the Pipili Assembly bypoll, succumbed to Covid-19 infection on Wednesday. He had tested positive for the virus on Saturday. After developing symptoms, he was admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and had been under treatment for the last one week.

Sources at the hospital said Mangaraj developed complications on Wednesday morning and his condition deteriorated further. He was on ventilator support since Wednesday morning. On March 28, Congress had announced Mangaraj as their candidate. In 2019, he had unsuccessfully contested the Assembly elections from the same seat. He was also the president of the Puri District Congress Committee.

The by-poll was necessitated following the demise of BJD MLA Pradeep Maharathy in October 2020 and the election is scheduled to be held on April 17.

Condolences poured in from across party lines. National Spokesperson of BJP, Sambit Patra wrote in a tweet, “Extremely saddened to learn about the untimely death of Congress Candidate for #Pipilibyelection Sh Ajit Mangaraj Ji. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath grant strength to His family & friends. Om Shanti.”

BJD national spokesperson Dr Amar Patnaik wrote, “I feel great sorrow in learning that Ajit Mangaraj, who was contesting the Pipli election on Congress ticket, is no more with us. My deep condolences to his family. May he rest in peace. Om shanti.”