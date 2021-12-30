After HC order, Odisha BJP seeks OBC reservation in rural polls

The Odisha BJP Wednesday asked Governor Ganeshi Lal and the state election commission to halt the forthcoming panchayat elections if reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) is not ensured.

This came days after the Odisha High Court directed that there must be no reservation for backward classes in the three-tier panchayat elections — in compliance with recent Supreme Court orders.

A group of BJP MLAs said in a memorandum that going ahead with the rural polls without reserving seats for OBCs would mean depriving them of their constitutional rights. “The Constitution of India mandates advancement and adequate representation of the SC ST and OBCs. Adequate representation of the OBC in local self government is one of the main objective intent and purpose of the very idea of decentralization of power and taking governance to the grass root level,” it said.

“Persons belonging to OBC category are deprived of an opportunity to be elected to the elected positions through democratic process and fulfill the aspirations of the OBC community,” the memorandum added.

BJP MLA Lalitendu Bidyadhar Mohapatra said: “The state has a OBC population of about 54 per cent and the BJD is depriving them of their constitutional rights by not providing them reservation in this democratic process. We have requested the Governor and have also written to the State Election Commission to ensure reservation.”

The Odisha government Tuesday had published the new reservation list for the forthcoming panchayat polls after the HC order.

According to the notification, the position of sarpanch and block chairman in seven tribal-dominated districts is reserved for the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. In the remaining 23 districts, 54 posts of block chairperson (among 195 blocks) are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC) category.

Similarly, of the 4,697 panchayats in the 23 districts, the sarpanch post in 1,161 panchayats are reserved for the SC category.

The opposition, however, is demanding 27 per cent reservation for OBCs. The demand has gained momentum after the Supreme Court stayed the election process in Madhya Pradesh, directing it to de-reserve the 27 per cent seats earmarked for other backward classes (OBCs).

“What prevented the government from complying with the ‘triple test’ requirement as indicated by the apex court before reserving local body seats for the OBCs? The OBCs want their Constitutional rights of 27 per cent reservation, they are not asking for any favours from the BJD,” BJP state president Sameer Mohanty said.