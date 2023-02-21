scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
5 girls test positive for Japanese Encephalitis at Odisha hostel

On Saturday, a Class 10 student of the hostel with similar symptoms passed away at Balasore district headquarters hospital. As her samples were not sent for testing, it could not be confirmed whether she died of Japanese Encephalitis.

Odisha hostel japanese encephalitis24 girls have so far been hospitalised, including eight at Fakir Mohan Medical College in Balasore and 16 at the Soro Community Health Centre. (Reperesentational)

At least five inmates of a privately managed child care institution (CCI) at Soro in Odisha’s Balasore district have tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis.

A few inmates of Purubai Kanyashram Hostel were admitted to a government hospital last week after they complained of fever, headache and vomiting. On Saturday evening, a Class 10 student of the hostel with similar symptoms passed away at Balasore district headquarters hospital where she was admitted a day before the others. As her samples were not sent for testing, it could not be confirmed whether the girl died of Japanese Encephalitis.

Sashanka Sekhar Choudhury, additional district medical officer (ADMO) of Balasore, said a total of 29 samples were sent for testing to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack of which five have tested positive.

Explained |Acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) explained: Definition, cause, and its contrary theories

The Odisha Health Department has sent a team of entomologists to ascertain the reasons behind the Japanese Encephalitis outbreak in the coastal district. “Only a detailed study will help determine how the students got infected. The virus comes from pigs and is spread through mosquito bites. Since there is no piggery near the CCI, we are waiting for the detailed study by the state government team,” Choudhury told The Indian Express.

In all, 24 girls have so far been hospitalised, including eight at Fakir Mohan Medical College in Balasore and 16 at the Soro Community Health Centre. “Even though samples of only five girls have been tested positive for Japanese Encephalitis, we are keeping a close watch on others. All necessary steps are being taken,” the Balasore ADMO said.

In October-November 2016, more than 100 children between the age group of four months to 13 years succumbed to Japanese Encephalitis and Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in the tribal-dominated Malkangiri district of the state.

First published on: 21-02-2023 at 11:50 IST
