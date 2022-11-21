scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 21, 2022

Two dead as goods train derails, rams into passenger waiting hall at Odisha’s Korei

Train services are likely to be affected on the route as both lines are blocked while some trains are likely to be controlled en route.

Eight wagons of a goods train derailed and crashed into the waiting hall at the Korei station in Odisha’s Jajpur district on Monday. (Express Photo)

At least two people were killed and several others injured Monday morning after eight wagons of a goods train derailed and crashed into the waiting hall at the Korei station in Odisha’s Jajpur district.

Though officials of the East Coast Railway (ECoR), under which the Khurda Road railway division falls, confirmed two deaths, the identity of the deceased and injured are yet to be ascertained. According to reports, the deceased and injured are among those who were waiting for trains at the waiting hall.

The site where a goods train was derailed at Korei station in Odisha on Monday morning.
(Express Photo)

Officials of the railway and state fire department are carrying out the rescue operation. An accident relief train and accident relief medical team have also been ordered to reach the site immediately. The railway station building was also damaged due to the derailment of the goods train, which was coming from Dongoaposi and going towards Chhatrapur.

The railway station building was also damaged due to the derailment of the goods train, which was coming from Dongoaposi and going towards Chhatrapur. (Express Photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed grief over the accident and wished speedy recovery of the injured. The chief minister conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved families and announced exgratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims.

Patnaik also directed the administration to expedite the rescue operation and provide adequate treatment for the injured and asked the revenue minister Pramilla Mallick to visit the spot and take stock of the situation.

First published on: 21-11-2022 at 10:23:11 am
Live Blog

