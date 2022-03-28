Rs 1.36 crore and 1.2 kg gold seized from Odisha engineer in vigilance raids

Odisha’s vigilance department has registered its highest-ever cash seizure from a government official after it recovered Rs 1.36 crore from a rural works engineer during raids at his premises in Malkangiri and Cuttack that continued over four days.

Besides, 1.2 kg of gold was also recovered from Ashis Kumar Dash, a superintendent engineer with the rural works department.

The previous highest seizure in the state was of Rs 41.77 lakh, from an engineer with the tribal development agency in November last year.

“On Monday searches were carried out at Das’s apartment at Shantivan at Belgachia in Trisulia, Cuttack. During the search, Rs 1.15 crore in cash and 632 grams of gold including biscuits and coins were recovered,” a vigilance official said. The total recovery amounts to Rs 1,36,75,000.

“While further investigation is on, verification of his other bank accounts and two lockers is underway,” the official said.

Dash was detained by vigilance sleuths on March 24 while allegedly handing over Rs 10.23 lakh to the manager of DCB Bank’s Malkangiri branch.

The vigilance department has detected 12 bank accounts in the name of Dash’s family members, relatives and associates. The deposits in these accounts amount to Rs 2.25 crore. “Total deposits in bank accounts, fixed deposits, savings and insurance policies have been estimated at Rs 4 crore,” the department said in a press release.

Shusant Kumar Biswal, deputy superintendent of the department’s Malkangiri unit, said, “Dash collected a huge percentage from contractors in March for passing their bills and was planning either to deposit the money in banks or send it outside. He had been on our radar.”