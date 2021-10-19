1.4 kg gold seized from MLA’s house, says Odisha vigilance dept

After a 23-hour search operation at various locations linked to Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy, the Odisha vigilance department said on Monday that it has seized 1,440 grams gold and a designer necklace worth Rs 24.25 lakh from the legislator’s house.

An official statement released by the department said steps are being taken to attach the gold and jewellery and measures are also being taken to freeze bank accounts of Panigrahy and his family.

“The documents found during the searches will be examined by officers of the financial wing of the Vigilance [department]. Cyber Cell of Vigilance will examine all electronic evidence/documents found during the searches,” the statement said. On Sunday, the department had revealed that a secret assessment of properties attached to Panigrahy had led to unearthing disproportionate assets worth Rs 5.05 crore.

The searches and seizure attracted strong reactions from the Opposition. Both the BJP and Congress targeted the BJD government since Panigrahy was a close aide of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

“Gopalpur MLA Pradeep Panigrahy was close to the CM. There are many other such party leaders and government officials… All of them must also be brought under the purview of this investigation,” BJP state vice president Bhrugu Baxipatra said.

“The vigilance department is investigating him only after his expulsion from the party and his fallout with the CM,” Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja said.

In December, Panigrahy was arrested for cheating people on the pretext of providing jobs, and was expelled from the BJD for “anti-people activities”. He, however, has denied the allegations.