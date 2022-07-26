Youth found dead by tracks: Prima facie appears suicide, SIT probe ordered to get details, says MP minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday constituted an SIT to probe the death of Nishant Rathore, a fourth-year student of computer engineering who was found dead — run over by a train near Midghat railway station in Raisen district — around 6 pm on Sunday.

The SIT was constituted since Mishra received representation over a mysterious message Nishant’s father received from his son’s cellphone just before his time of death.

The message stated, “Rathod Sahab Apka Beta Bohot Bahadur Thha.. Gustakh e-Nabi Ki Ek Hi Saza Sar Tan se Juda.”

Mishra told the media on Tuesday, “Prima facia it appears to be a case of suicide and the viscera has been preserved. The cellphone is also being investigated, (as is) the message sent to the family. The message was sent before the incident but is still being investigated. I will order Raisen police to constitute an SIT to probe the case thoroughly.”

The minister also said: “The postmortem report has been studied closely and it clearly says death due to being hit by the train. But the SIT has been formed to look into the viscera, mobile phone, messages and what could be the probable cause [of suicide].”

According to Raisen police, Nishant came from Seoni-Malwa tehsil in Narmadapuram district and was studying computer engineering in Bhopal. On Sunday, he had taken a rented bike from a friend and was headed towards Narmadapuram but had purportedly stopped near Midghat, according to police. His bike was found parked near the railway tracks — it was facing Bhopal.

Raisen SP, Vikas Kumar Shahwal, told The Indian Express that a status was uploaded on his Instagram account at 5.40 pm and “a message was sent to his father; the time of his death is around 6 pm”.

Police suspect Nishant was hit by GT Express, which passed that stretch around that time. The loco pilot of Sai Nath Express, which passed on the adjacent tracks a few minutes later, spotted the body lying near the tracks.

In CCTV footage analysed from across Bhopal, Nishant was seen riding the scooter alone.

Mishra pointed out that as per postmortem, Nishant’s body did not have any injury marks above waist, and the only injuries sustained were from being hit by the train.

According to police officers, Nishant invested in cryptocurrency and had apparently suffered losses. He had also borrowed some money friends, which is also being probed.