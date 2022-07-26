scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Youth found dead by tracks: Prima facie appears suicide, SIT probe ordered to get details, says MP minister

The SIT was constituted since Mishra received representation over a mysterious message Nishant's father received from his son's cellphone just before his time of death.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal |
July 26, 2022 11:45:36 pm
According to police officers, Nishant invested in cryptocurrency and had apparently suffered losses. He had also borrowed some money friends, which is also being probed.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Tuesday constituted an SIT to probe the death of Nishant Rathore, a fourth-year student of computer engineering who was found dead — run over by a train near Midghat railway station in Raisen district — around 6 pm on Sunday.

The SIT was constituted since Mishra received representation over a mysterious message Nishant’s father received from his son’s cellphone just before his time of death.

The message stated, “Rathod Sahab Apka Beta Bohot Bahadur Thha.. Gustakh e-Nabi Ki Ek Hi Saza Sar Tan se Juda.”

Mishra told the media on Tuesday, “Prima facia it appears to be a case of suicide and the viscera has been preserved. The cellphone is also being investigated, (as is) the message sent to the family. The message was sent before the incident but is still being investigated. I will order Raisen police to constitute an SIT to probe the case thoroughly.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...Premium
UPSC Key-July 26, 2022: Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta...
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...Premium
Explained: What are India’s laws against obscenity that Ranveer Sin...
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19Premium
How to live with Covid-19 when you are tired of living with Covid-19
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti AltoPremium
I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

The minister also said: “The postmortem report has been studied closely and it clearly says death due to being hit by the train. But the SIT has been formed to look into the viscera, mobile phone, messages and what could be the probable cause [of suicide].”

According to Raisen police, Nishant came from Seoni-Malwa tehsil in Narmadapuram district and was studying computer engineering in Bhopal. On Sunday, he had taken a rented bike from a friend and was headed towards Narmadapuram but had purportedly stopped near Midghat, according to police. His bike was found parked near the railway tracks — it was facing Bhopal.

Raisen SP, Vikas Kumar Shahwal, told The Indian Express that a status was uploaded on his Instagram account at 5.40 pm and “a message was sent to his father; the time of his death is around 6 pm”.

Police suspect Nishant was hit by GT Express, which passed that stretch around that time. The loco pilot of Sai Nath Express, which passed on the adjacent tracks a few minutes later, spotted the body lying near the tracks.

In CCTV footage analysed from across Bhopal, Nishant was seen riding the scooter alone.

Mishra pointed out that as per postmortem, Nishant’s body did not have any injury marks above waist, and the only injuries sustained were from being hit by the train.

According to police officers, Nishant invested in cryptocurrency and had apparently suffered losses. He had also borrowed some money friends, which is also being probed.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated
Explained

India's laws against obscenity that Ranveer Singh allegedly violated

Premium
Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Bhim Bhoi’ or ‘Myanmar Junta’

Premium
Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Mann govt draws Oppn fire over 'Delhi interference' as Anmol Sidhu quits as AG

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Delhi Police to act against cops who manhandled Congress leaders

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled
20 years after Kargil

Newsroom to Govt, reporter to father, how Kargil tipoff travelled

Premium
19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

19 MPs sent out, Opp hits back: Suspension of democracy

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

Biplab's fate still hanging, gen secy B L Santhosh's arrival sets off buzz

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

‘King’ will never be able to break our spirits: Rahul targets PM Modi

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?
Explained

What is the meaning of ‘Johar’ greeting used by President Murmu?

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

Chris Rock on Will Smith's slap: 'Anyone who says words hurt has never been punched in the face'

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

I used an Asus laptop that costs roughly the price of a Maruti Alto

Premium
Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know
SPONSORED

Sleep concerns in children: What you need to know

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 26: Latest News
Advertisement