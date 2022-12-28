You are free to vote for any party: Uma Bharti to Lodhi community

BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh ex-chief minister Uma Bharti has told the Lodhi community that they are free to vote for any party by taking their own interest into account. Bharti belongs to the same community, which comes under the other backward class or OBC category.

Bharti’s message came during her address at a convention of marriageable boys and girls of her community on December 25 in Bhopal, though a purported video clip of her remarks surfaced on Tuesday evening. Madhya Pradesh is a BJP-governed state.

Bharti (63) said that she was a loyal soldier of the BJP and would seek votes from her party’s platform, but the people of her community should take a decision based on their own interests.

“I will come, I will come on the platform of my party, I will ask for votes. I never say that if you are a Lodhi then vote for the BJP. I tell everyone to vote for the BJP because I am a loyal soldier of my party. But I will expect a little from you that you will be a loyal soldier of the party,” she said.

Bharati said, “You have to see the surroundings and look for your interests. If you are not a party worker or a party voter, you have to decide for yourself. We are in the bond of love but from my side, you are completely free from the political bonding.” The state Congress tweeted a video of Bharti’s address and said, “Big message for Lodhi community -Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Uma Bharti has indicated to the Lodhi community that now there is no need to vote for the BJP.

Uma Bharti ji, welcome in the grand campaign to save Madhya Pradesh.” K K Mishra, chairman of the media department of the MP Congress Committee, said that Bharti has been trying to re-establish her shrinking political base in the BJP. “But, we can’t say as she used to backtrack from her announcements and statements,” he said.

Reached for comments, state BJP spokesman Pankaj Chaturvedi said the Congress is excited without any reason. “Uma ji is a saint and talks like this. She is dedicated and loyal to Lord Ram and the BJP as well. The Congress is unnecessarily expressing happiness,” he said.

Advertisement

Bharti is yet to make any comment on the purported video.