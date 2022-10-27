Woman killed, 22 injured as oil tanker catches fire after mishap

A 20-year-old woman was killed and 22 others sustained injuries after a tanker carrying petrol and diesel overturned and caught fire in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district on Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when the tanker carrying nearly 8,000 litres of petrol and 4,000 litres of diesel in separate compartments overturned and caught fire near Anjangaon, 30-km away from Khargone city.

According to district officials, residents of nearby villages rushed to the spot to collect leaking petrol and diesel and at least 23 of them sustained injuries in the fire. Several vessels were found lying on the ground. The deceased woman was identified as Rangunbai (20).

District Collector Kumar Purshottam said the BPCL tanker was filled in Indore and was heading to refill petrol stations when it overturned. “Of the 23 injured, 17 with considerable burns have been sent to Indore’s MY Hospital while others are being treated in Khargone. One person was killed in the accident and at least six people are in critical condition,” the collector said.