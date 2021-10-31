‘Will take legal action if ad isn’t taken down in 24 hours’: MP minister Narottam Mishra on Sabyasachi mangalsutra campaign

Criticising fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for his controversial new Mangalsutra collection advertisement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned that he will take legal action against the designer if the advertisement is not removed within 24 hours.

“Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee’s mangalsutra advertisement is highly objectionable and hurtful,” Mishra tweeted on Sunday. “ If the objectionable advertisement is not removed within 24 hours, legal action will be taken against him.”

The promotional photoshoot for the new collection has been widely criticised for featuring models wearing the mangalsutra while posing solo or in intimate positions with others.

A legal advisor for the BJP on Saturday issued a notice to the fashion designer for his depiction of the Mangalsutra in the ad campaign, ANI reported.

I thought Sabyasachi launched his new lingerie collection, no no..that’s a mangalsutra ad.

I’m so regressive, I didn’t notice. 😊 pic.twitter.com/ieRY4rrvcr — ℳℴ𝓊𝓂𝒾𝓉𝒶 🇮🇳 (@_mou_mita) October 27, 2021

“I say that in your promotional social media posts featuring models posing solo or in intimate positions with others. In one picture, a female model is seen wearing a black brassiere and Sabyasachi’s mangalsutra as her head rests on a shirtless male model is totally outrageous to the entire Hindu community as well as Hindu Marriage,” the notice read.

The luxury mangalsutra is made of 18k gold with black onyx and pearls. It costs Rs 1,65,000.