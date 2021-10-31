scorecardresearch
‘Will take legal action if ad isn’t taken down in 24 hours’: MP minister Narottam Mishra on Sabyasachi mangalsutra campaign

“Fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's mangalsutra advertisement is highly objectionable and hurtful,” Mishra tweeted on Sunday. “ If the objectionable advertisement is not removed within 24 hours, legal action will be taken against him.”

By: Express Web Desk
October 31, 2021 12:57:24 pm
sabyasachi mangalsutraSabyasachi's ad campaign for his 'Intimate FIne Jewellery' collection. (Source: sabyasachiofficial/Instagram)

Criticising fashion designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee for his controversial new Mangalsutra collection advertisement, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra warned that he will take legal action against the designer if the advertisement is not removed within 24 hours.

The promotional photoshoot for the new collection has been widely criticised for featuring models wearing the mangalsutra while posing solo or in intimate positions with others.

A legal advisor for the BJP on Saturday issued a notice to the fashion designer for his depiction of the Mangalsutra in the ad campaign, ANI reported.

“I say that in your promotional social media posts featuring models posing solo or in intimate positions with others. In one picture, a female model is seen wearing a black brassiere and Sabyasachi’s mangalsutra as her head rests on a shirtless male model is totally outrageous to the entire Hindu community as well as Hindu Marriage,” the notice read.

The luxury mangalsutra is made of 18k gold with black onyx and pearls. It costs Rs 1,65,000.

