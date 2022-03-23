Will ask IAS officer to explain his Kashmir Files tweets, says MP home minister

Three days after Niyaz Khan, deputy secretary in the Madhya Pradesh Public Works Department, expressed his views on The Kashmir Files and suggested a movie be made on the suffering of Muslims as well, Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a showcause notice would be served to the IAS officer seeking his response.

“Mere khayal se wo maryada laangh rahe hai. Laxman rekha jo adhikariyo ki hoti hai, wo uska ulanghan kar rahe hai. Sarkar is mamle mein karan batao notice jaari karegi aur unke jawab talab karegi” (I feel he is crossing a line. He is violating the service conduct rules that are binding on officers. The government will issue a showcause notice and seek his reply), Mishra told reporters on Wednesday.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

Earlier, Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang accused Khan of “firqa parasti (sectarianism)” and called for his removal from the department. “He has no right…The way he has started issuing statements and started a Twitter war is against the service rules,” Sarang had said.

Khan tweeted last week, “Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of country.”

In another tweet on Sunday, the IAS officer congratulated the film’s producers on the movie touching the Rs 150-crore revenue mark, and said that since people had “given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins’ feelings” the film’s makers should “transfer all earnings to Brahmin children’s education” and build homes for them in Kashmir.

In response, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri asked Khan for an appointment in Bhopal on March 25. “We can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer,” Agnihotri tweeted on Sunday.



Khan, who is the author of eight books, also said he was thinking about writing a book on the “massacre of Muslims on different occasions” so that the “suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians”.