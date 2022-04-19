Wife of MP BJP president tweets on Hindu-Muslim unity, then deletes after being heavily trolled

BJP Madhya Pradesh President VD Sharma’s wife Dr. Stuti Sharma was heavily trolled on social media for tweeting an anecdote emphasising on Hindu-Muslim unity which led to her deleting her post.

Dr. Sharma’s post had come as clashes had broken out during Ram Navmi procession in Khargone after which curfew had been imposed in the district for the past one week.

Taking to twitter, Dr. Stuti Sharma, who is an assistant professor at Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University at Jabalpur had written, “I needed a medicine yesterday night, all shops were closed, only a Muslim’s shop was open at 11:30 pm. Driver went to the shop, bought the medicine and he said ‘didi ye wali medicine se neen aati hai kam drop dijiyega’; how caring and he was a Muslim.” She further added a hashtag saying #HinduMuslimUnity. But within hours after tweeting, Dr. Sharma was heavily trolled on social media, after which she deleted the tweet and clarified saying, “Deleted the last tweet as it was creating unnecessary chaos. It’s difficult to share thoughts on a topic of religious fight. Was not aim to hurt anyone’s opinion. Let karma do the rest.”

But her tweet and subsequent action of deleting it became fodder for state politics. Quoting her tweet, State Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja said, “Today efforts are being made to divide the country in the name of caste and religion, but humanity is still alive. Bhabhiji, you spoke your heart, but due to ideological differences, you had to delete it. It would have been better had you stuck by the truth, been vocal about it but it would have caused problems somewhere else.”

While, Congress spokesperson, Yogendra Singh Parihar stated that even BJP State President’s wife was trolled by BJP supporters, later had to delete the truth revealing tweet. The troll army of BJP does not differentiate between insiders and outsiders, he added.

BJP State President, VD Sharma when asked by the media about the tweet and the subsequent deleting of it, he said, “She is an independent individual and if she had tweeted something like it.. it shouldn’t be made a big (issue)… It was not her intention.. We all work in the society with the same sentiment, we are not each others enemies. But such incident (her tweet) should not be made an issue.” When contacted, BJP leaders refused to comment on the issue, calling it a personal matter.

A day after the tweet took a political turn, tweets from Dr. Stuti Sharma’s account was not visible on twitter following which, Saluja said, “Until now only Bhabhi ji’s tweet had vanished, but now her entire account is not visible. In an independent country, everyone has right to have their own views. From Delhi to Madhya Pradesh, it is your government (BJP) and even then if you cannot express your thoughts, then one can imagine about others.”