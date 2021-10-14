Watch: Out on bail on medical grounds, BJP’s Pragya Thakur plays kabaddi

Out on bail in the Malegaon blasts case on medical grounds, BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur has come under fire yet again after a video of her playing kabaddi surfaced online. Critics were quick to point out that the MP did not appear to be suffering from any major ailments, as she has previously claimed.

In the video, Thakur is seen playing with a group of women at a ground in Bhopal, her constituency in Madhya Pradesh. The MP was visiting a temple in the area when the women invited her to join in.

Several Opposition leaders, including the Youth Congress national president B V Srinivas, pointed out that Thakur had been exempt from appearing for hearings in person on medical grounds. But in the video, the MP seemed to be in good health. “When is her next hearing at the NIA (National Investigation Agency) court?” Srinivas tweeted.

This is not the first time she has faced backlash in recent months. Several videos have surfaced of the MP enjoying garba during the Navratras, and even playing basketball.

In 2008, Thakur was arrested for her alleged involvement in the Malegaon blasts case. She was later released on bail in 2017 on medical grounds. Over the years, she has skipped several court hearings claiming that she was suffering from serious medical ailments. She has also, on occasion, ventured out in public in a wheelchair.

Thakur is currently facing trial under stringent sections of The Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in a Mumbai court.