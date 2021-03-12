Upset over his sister’s marriage, man chops off her husband’s head

The Jabalpur police have arrested a 21-year old man, identified as Deeraj alias Monto Shukla, after he chopped off the head of his brother-in-law, Brijesh Burman. Deeraj put the head in a sack and was headed towards the police station when he was intercepted and arrested.

Deeraj’s sister, 19-year-old Puja, committed suicide by hanging herself from a rope inside her house when she heard about the incident. Amidst allegation of the incident being a case of honour killing, Chief Superintendent of Police, Ravi Chouhan stated that the accused Deeraj was upset as Puja was unhappy in her marriage after eloping with Brijesh. “Puja had returned to her maternal house as Brijesh would often beat her up after the two would argue. She had returned a day before the incident,” said

Chouhan.

According to police, the incident occured on Thursday morning around 9:30 am when Deeraj, who was standing on the terrace of his house, spotted Brijesh lurking around the house. Dheeraj chased Brijesh with an axe and chopped his head off. He also chopped his hands and was returning with the severed head when he was stopped by a few locals who informed the police who arrested him while he was on his way to the police station.

Police have arrested Dheeraj and booked him for murder under section 302 of Indian Penal Code.