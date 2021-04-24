Untrue news of demise leads to longer life: Sumitra Mahajan

A day after rumours about her death were circulated on social media, former Lok Sabha Speaker and BJP leader Sumitra Mahajan Friday said the false information may have been leaked by a “well wisher”. After all, she said, as the saying goes, “untrue news of a person’s demise gives them a longer life”.

Mahajan, who lives with her two sons in Indore, was admitted to a hospital two days ago with mild fever, at a time when three other family members, including her grandson, granddaughter and daughter-in-law had tested positive. She tested negative but was still at the hospital to undergo other check-ups.

On Thursday, Mahajan learnt about her “death” when her younger son Mandar called her up to “ask if I was doing alright”. She was soon flooded with calls from relatives and party workers. “I answered all of them. But my biggest concern was my elder brother and sister as all the TV channels in Maharashtra began flashing this news. I didn’t want them to get this false news as a shock. I also asked my daughter-in-law to inform my son who has gone to US to inform him that I am healthy,” she said.

Amid these calls, a party worker told her that Congress MP Shashi Tharoor had tweeted about her death and asked if anything had to be done about it, according to Mahajan. “I told them in all humbleness that if two MPs (NCP’s Supriya Sule and Tharoor) are tweeting without information then (Lok Sabha Speaker) Om Birla should look into it and ask him (Tharoor) why he did this. Or the Delhi people should look into it, what will I do?”