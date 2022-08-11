scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Two booked for creating ruckus at Madhya Pradesh temple during Tejasvi Surya’s visit

In a viral video, a mob can be seen breaking the barricading and pushing aside the donation box at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain.

By: Express News Service | Bhopal |
August 11, 2022 10:51:33 pm
Tejasvi Surya is the president of the BJP's youth wing. (File)

Two people have been booked in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district for creating ruckus and forcefully entering the Mahakaleshwar temple’s restricted Nandi Hall during a visit by Tejasvi Surya, president of the BJP’s youth wing.

The incident took place around 10:30am on Wednesday, when Surya visited the famous temple, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and is one of the 12 “jyotirlings” in the country. In a video that subsequently went viral, a mob can be seen breaking the barricading and pushing aside the donation box.

The FIR was registered at the Mahakal police station on a complaint made by the temple administrator, Ganesh Dhakkad. According to district collector Ashish Singh, the temple administrator also submitted CCTV footage of the incident, based on which the two people were named in the FIR. Investigation to identify the others is underway.

The accused–Vikram Thakur and Raghvendra– were booked under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 34 (act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code. Nobody was arrested.

District officials said that in the future, there would be detailed plans on who would be allowed entry to what extent during such visits.

