Toggle Menu
MP: Two 6-year-old brothers kidnapped from school bus in Satnahttps://indianexpress.com/article/cities/bhopal/two-6-year-old-brothers-kidnapped-from-school-bus-5581079/

MP: Two 6-year-old brothers kidnapped from school bus in Satna

Brandishing pistols, two men stopped the bus about 100 meters from the school. They threatened the driver and the staff and took away the children.

MP: Two 6-year-old brothers kidnapped from school bus in Satna
The vehicle had not left the school premises when the incident happened. (Representational)

Two six-year-old brothers were kidnapped on Tuesday from their school bus by two masked men in Chitrakoot area of Satna district, close to the Uttar Pradesh border. Brandishing pistols, two men stopped the bus about 100 meters from the school. They threatened the driver and the staff and took away the children.

The vehicle had not left the school premises when the incident happened. CCTV images showed the two criminals taking Devansh and Shivansh on a motorbike. Their father Brijesh Rawat deals in medicated oil. The family lives in Sitapur, UP.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Day ahead of poll announcement, MP govt made 'Up-Lokayukta' appointment
2 Bhopal: RSS worker fakes own 'murder', Congress slams BJP
3 Local BJP leader killed in Madhya Pradesh; party cries foul