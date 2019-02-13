MP: Two 6-year-old brothers kidnapped from school bus in Satna

Two six-year-old brothers were kidnapped on Tuesday from their school bus by two masked men in Chitrakoot area of Satna district, close to the Uttar Pradesh border. Brandishing pistols, two men stopped the bus about 100 meters from the school. They threatened the driver and the staff and took away the children.

The vehicle had not left the school premises when the incident happened. CCTV images showed the two criminals taking Devansh and Shivansh on a motorbike. Their father Brijesh Rawat deals in medicated oil. The family lives in Sitapur, UP.