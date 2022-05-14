scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Must Read

Three policemen killed in firing by miscreants in MP’s Guna; CM to hold emergency meeting over incident

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a high-level emergency meeting in connection with the incident. Senior police officers including the DGP, home minister, chief Secretary and others will attend the meeting.

By: PTI | Bhopal |
May 14, 2022 10:47:04 am
delhi police, Hindu Yuva Vahini, supreme court, Delhi news, Delhi latest news, Indian express, Indian express news, current affairsThe incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station, some 160 km from the state capital, around 3 am when the police personnel had gone to nab the miscreants, he said. (Representational)

Three policemen were killed after miscreants opened fire at them in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh in the wee hours of Saturday, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Aron police station, some 160 km from the state capital, around 3 am when the police personnel had gone to nab the miscreants, he said.

“Following a tip-off about the presence of some miscreants, a police team reached the spot located under Aron police station in Guna district. After the police personnel surrounded them from all sides, the miscreants started firing at them, in which three policemen were killed,” he told reporters.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Sources said the police team had gone to the spot following reports about four deer of rare species being killed by some miscreants.

Best of Express Premium

Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...Premium
Explained: Why Luna crash has raised questions about stability of crypto ...
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...Premium
Aviation Secy, wife get cut-rate Air India tickets to US, upgrade to Busi...
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 14, 2022: Gemini, Aries, Pisces and other signs — ch...
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significancePremium
Iron in Tamil Nadu 4,200 years ago: a new dating and its significance
More Premium Stories >>

Police sub inspector Rajkumar Jatav and two constables – Nilesh Bhargava and Santaram Meena – were killed in the firing, Mishra said.

“The incident is saddening and heartbreaking. Instructions have been given to take a strict action against the criminals which will set an example,” he said.
Further details are awaited.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will hold a high-level emergency meeting at 9.30 am at his residence in connection with this incident, an official from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said, adding that senior police officers including the DGP, home minister, chief Secretary and others will attend the meeting.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 14: Latest News

Advertisement