The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Madhya Pradesh police Thursday arrested three officials of a Bhopal-based software company in connection with a scam that involved alleged rigging of online bidding process.

An EOW team raided the premises of OSMO IT Solutions Private Limited, located in Mansarovar Complex, and took into custody Vinay Chaudhary, Varun Chaturvedi and Sumit Golvalkar, and seized documents.