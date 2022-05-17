scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
MP: Tensions in Neemuch city after idol found placed near mosque; police say situation under control

Neemuch's Superitendent of Police, Suraj Kumar, said the police were informed about the idol being placed near the dargah late afternoon, and district administration and police officials reached the site soon.

Written by Iram Siddique | Bhopal |
Updated: May 17, 2022 10:08:52 am
According to police, stone-pelting went on for nearly half-an-hour before the situation was brought under complete control.

There were reports of tension in Neemuch city, in the district of the same name in Madhya Pradesh, on Monday after an idol of Lord Hanuman was found placed near a dargah in the city, police said late Monday.

Later in the evening, police fired tear gas shells to disperse a crowd that threw stones after “some equipment” were set on fire inside a mosque in the locality, police said.

According to police, stone-pelting went on for nearly half-an-hour before the situation was brought under complete control.

Neemuch’s Superitendent of Police, Suraj Kumar, said the police were informed about the idol being placed near the dargah late afternoon, and district administration and police officials reached the site soon. In an effort to stop the situation from escalating, members of the minority community were asked to sit in the control room and raise their complaints, instead of assembling at the site, officers said.

Even as the situation was controlled in the afternoon, fire was spotted from inside a mosque which lies approximately 200 metres from the dargah. “Some equipments, like a cooler kept in the mosque, were set on fire,” a Neemuch district police officer said. Fire engines were rushed in and the blaze was brought under control.

But a crowd assembled again around 9 pm and stone-pelting began soon after, an officer said.

“We are looking at CCTV footage from both private and government cameras to recognise the miscreants. So far, we have not received any information of any injuries. We are monitoring the district hospital as well as all police stations for any report on injuries,” SP Suraj Kumar said.

