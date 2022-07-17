Students recite Hanuman Chalisa in MP varsity that objected to namaz on campus

A group of around 50 students of the Harisingh Gaur Central University in Sagar recited Hanuman Chalisa on the campus as a mark of protest against a private-college in Sehore that had fined seven students for the same reason on Tuesday.

This comes at a time when the Central university has prohibited religious activities on the campus through an order dated March 26, 2022. “If any student wishes to indulge in any religious activity, they may do so in their homes or religious place to ensure peace inside the campus,” the circular had stated, while warning the students of disciplinary action in case of violation.

The university had issued the circular after a video of a girl student offering namaz in one of the department buildings surfaced. The university formed a five-member committee that let off the girl after a warning.

“Fining students for reciting Hanuman Chalisa is wrong. The institute could have let them off with a warning as was done in our university in the past. So, we registered our protest by reciting Hanuman Chalisa,” said Subhank Chachodiya, one of the students who was part of the protesting group.

Last week, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Sehore, fined seven students for collectively reciting Hanuman Chalisa in a hostel room after other some students complained against it. The disciplinary committee of the college served notice to these students for violating the hostel norms and asked them to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each.

As the matter came to light, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra defended the students, saying, “Where will Hindus recite Hanuman Chalisa if not in Hindustan.” Mishra had tasked Sehore collector Chandra Mohan Thakur with the inquiry into the incident and told the university that children can be counselled but no one will be fined for reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

Vivek Jaiswal, media officer of Harisingh Gaur University, said, “The university has no information regarding this incident therefore no action can be taken.”