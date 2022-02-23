Students from MP start arriving from Ukraine, complain of steep flight prices

Ayushi Jain, a resident of Indore in Madhya Pradesh, was one of the first students from the state to step out of a special Air India flight from Ukraine, a country locked in a tense military standoff with Russia.

“I am extremely happy to return to my country but there are many others who have chosen to stay back as they cannot afford the flight tickets,” said Jain who landed in Delhi by the special Air India flight late on Tuesday night.

Jain is a third-year student pursuing her MBBS from Ukrain’s Bogomolates National Medical University and is amongst the 200-odd students from Madhya Pradesh who are in Ukraine. According to Jain, despite the news of escalating tension and the picture portrayed in the media, the situation felt very normal at her university.

“There is news of the government setting up bunkers for its citizens, but the situation so far is absolutely normal. I have attended lectures until Monday and also visited the market on Monday evening but with our parents worried back home and the advisory from the government, we thought it was wise to return,” she said. But like many others, Jain also had to shell out a steep Rs 68,000 for her flight back home.

“My parents checked the flight tickets in the morning and it was at Rs 60,000. A few minutes later, it was Rs 68,000. We could afford it and so I got back home, but my friend from Maharashtra who could not afford the fare, has chosen to wait and watch how the situation turns out, instead of putting more burden on her parents for a flight ticket back home,” said Jain. She is the eldest of two siblings and aspires to be a neurosurgeon but now is unsure of how her future education will unfold. There are 60-odd students from Indore who are reported to be stuck in Ukraine.

Harshit Sharma, who is in his fourth year of MBBS course in Ukraine, also returned to Bhopal as a result of the tensions there. According to Harshit’s father Anand Sharma, a state government employee, the news of a looming war persuaded them to bring their son back. “The flight tickets were exorbitant but we decided that it is life that matters more than anything. Although our son told us that people were living their lives normally and going about their daily routine, we did not want to risk it,” said Sharma. He also paid for the flight tickets of his son’s roommate who hailed from Rajasthan.

“Students choose Ukraine for pursuing medicine (course) as it is relatively cheaper. But with the escalating tensions, the airfares are really steep. I just did my bit to help out as per my capacity.”

Harshit was received by his family at Rani Kamlapati railway station after he arrived from Delhi on Wednesday afternoon. Speaking to the media, Harshit said, “There were around 6,000 Indians who have successfully left the country last week. Another 250 students have returned on a flight on February 22 apart from that there are around 8,000 more students who are waiting to just get back home. I would request the government to increase the frequencies of these flights.”

Additional Chief Secretary for Home Rajesh Rajora said the state government has urged students or their parents in MP to reach out on the CM’s helpline number of 181 for assistance.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra told reporters on Tuesday, “Students from MP have begun returning. On Tuesday night, Harshit Sharma and Ayushi Jain returned and there is another flight scheduled tomorrow and the day after. There is no need for anyone to worry. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with PM Modi are in touch.”