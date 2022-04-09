Stripped in MP police station: Rights body seeks report; beaten up by police, alleges one victim

A day after a photograph emerged on social media of eight men being made to stand only in their underwear inside a Madhya Pradesh police station, the State Human Rights Commission has sought a report from the Director General of Police and the Inspector General of the Rewa range.

One of these men alleged Saturday that they were assaulted at the police station in Sidhi district. They had been detained for protesting the arrest of a theater artiste, Neeraj Kunder, in connection with a defamation case filed by BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla.

Among these detained men was a freelance journalist and YouTuber, Kanishk Tiwari, and the artiste’s younger brother, Shiv Narayan Kunder.

After the photograph was shared widely on social media, Town Inspector Manoj Soni and a sub-inspector were sent to the police lines and suspended.

The chairman of the state rights body, Narendra Kumar Jain, taking cognisance of a memorandum from a journalist association and media reports, asked DGP Sudhir Kumar Saxena and IG (Rewa) Venkateshwar Rao to submit a report.

The chain of events had started when the MLA, Shukla, along with his son, Guru Dutt, filed a complaint in January with the police station alleging that a fake ID had been posting “defamatory” content about him. The police arrested Neeraj, 36, in this case on April 2.

Soon after, a group of 40 people including Shiv Narayan and Tiwari protested and raised anti-BJP slogans. Speaking to The Indian Express, Shiv Narayan said: “The police got a call and then suddenly they returned and began lathi charge on us. Then they dragged us inside and Kanishk Tiwari and I were brutally beaten up. Then, all of us were stripped half naked.”

Shiv Narayan also said that after being put in the lock-up with the group another police man in plain clothes identified him as Neeraj’s brother. “I was taken to a different lock up and once again beaten up. All this while, Tiwari was beaten up in another lock up,” he added.

Shiv Narayan also alleged that as the police were beating them up, they repeatedly asked them if they would still continue to write against the BJP MLA Kedarnath Shukla.

Sidhi Superintendent of Police Mukesh Shrivastav and IG Rao did not respond to multiple calls and messages for comment.

Sunil Bhurtiya, who was also part of the protest but escaped without getting detained, alleged that he was beaten up by the MLA’s men — he said many of them are BJP district office-bearers. He said police refused to accept his complaint against them.

Meanwhile, Neeraj, after being arrested on April 2, was produced before a court and sent to four days of judicial custody.