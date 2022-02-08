State government will soon take a call on banning hijab in schools: Madhya Pradesh minister

Madhya Pradesh School Education Minister Inder Singh Parmar on Tuesday said the state government will soon take a call on banning the hijab in schools.

Parmar’s remark comes in the wake of a raging controversy in Karnataka, where a section of students has been demanding a revocation of the ‘ban’ on the hijab in educational institutes.

The minister said while speaking to reporters, “Hijab is not a part of uniform and, therefore, I feel it should be banned. We will review the situation and take a call.

“A uniform dress code will be implemented in the coming days. Our sons and daughters should abide by the school uniform while coming to schools and only then will there be any discipline.”

“There is no objection to people wearing the hijab while stepping out of their homes. But in schools, there should be a sense of equality and so a uniform dress code is required,” Parmar added.

Commenting on the hijab row in Karnataka, Parmar said, “It’s a deliberate attempt to spoil the atmosphere in that state.”