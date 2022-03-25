Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers land for The Kashmir Files maker’s ‘genocide museum’

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Friday that the Madhya Pradesh government would provide all support, including land, for the construction of a “genocide museum”, responding to a proposal made by Vivek Agnihotri, director of The Kashmir Files movie.

“It is a wonderful proposal–to construct a ‘Genocide Museum’. The state government will provide land and extend all its support. You also spoke of humanism. We wish people, after visiting this museum, would strive to become better human beings, turning towards love and away from hate,” Chouhan said.

Agnihotri, who was in Bhopal for the three-day Chitra Bharti Film Festival at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication, met the chief minister before the event started. They planted two saplings at the Smart City park in the presence of a few Kashmiri Pandits.

The filmmaker described Chouhan as the “only person in the world” who plants a sapling a day. He thanked the chief minister for making his film tax-free in the state and requested that the two saplings be named “Shiv” and “Sharada” after the names of film’s characters. At Chouhan’s request, a third was named after Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee.

Agnihotri tweeted later, “Our IAM Buddha Foundation & Global KP Diasporia were working to build a Genocide Museum. Today, when I requested CM Chouhan about it, he instantly granted land & logistical support. This will be fully funded by us & the people. It will be a symbol of Humanity.”

“We want this Genocide Museum to showcase Indian values of humanity and vishwa kalyan. This museum will also showcase how terrorism destroys humanity,” he added.