Several feared trapped, 14 rescued after wall around well collapses in MP’s Vidisha district

Several people were feared trapped while another fourteen people were rescued after an RCC wall around a well in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha district caved in on Thursday evening.

The incident occured between 7:30-8 pm in Vidisha’s Lal Pathar area, which falls under the Ganj basoda police station, soon after a young boy fell into the well. Speaking to The Indian Express, Medical Education Minister, Vishwas Sarang who is also minister in-charge for Vidisha district said, “A boy had fallen into the well and villagers had stood on the RCC slab that covered the well which caved in.” Sarang was sent to the spot by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who was also in Vidisha at the time of the incident. A team of the State Disaster Rescue Force (SDRF) and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel was rushed to the site.

Speaking to the media, Chouhan said, “It is difficult to give out an exact number but it is a sad incident and best efforts are being made to rescue people.” Chouhan has ordered a high level inquiry into the incident.

Of the 14 rescued most sustained minor injuries. Those rescued also included two SDRF personnel who had fallen into the well while carrying out the rescue operation. Another five people are suspected to have been trapped while the work to pump out the water of the well was being carried out. ADG Sai Manohar told The Indian Express: “The boundary wall was constructed on loose soil which gave in and people fell inside. Water is being pumped out and until all have been rescued, it would be difficult to ascertain how many exactly have been trapped inside.”

According to local villagers, the 14-year-old boy identified as Sandeep Parihar had come to fill water when he fell into well. Soon afterwards around 50 people from the village rushed to rescue him. Around 30 villagers stood atop an RCC slab that covered the well and was resting on iron rods. The roads caved in and the slab along with those standing atop it fell into the well. According to village Sarpanch Amar Singh, the well is about 30 feet deep and has 20 feet of water.