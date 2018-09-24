SC, ST, OBC groups rally together in MP, see conspiracy to end reservation

The main demands of the outfits included 52 per cent quota for OBCs in Lok Sabha and Assembly; reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs in private sector among others. (Representational Image) The main demands of the outfits included 52 per cent quota for OBCs in Lok Sabha and Assembly; reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs in private sector among others. (Representational Image)

Labelling protests against amendments to SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in Madhya Pradesh a part of the conspiracy to end reservation, a few organisations of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Classes held a rally on Sunday under the banner of Pichhada Varg, Anusuchit Jati-Janjati Sanyukt Morcha.

Using strong language, one speaker after another targeted upper castes, especially Brahmins, and held them responsible for recent protests under the banner of SAPAKS, a grouping of upper castes, OBCs and minorities affected by the policy of reservation in promotion.

At the rally, held at Dusshera maidan in BHEL locality, speakers appealed to the audience to not vote for upper castes in the upcoming Assembly elections. They alleged that the protests against the SC/ST Act were also aimed at driving a wedge between SCs and STs on one side and OBCs on the other.

The leaders said OBCs account for 52 per cent of the state’s population and can make or break any party or leader. While OBCs get 14 per cent reservation in MP, SCs and STs get 16 and 20 per cent, respectively. The main argument offered by the slew of speakers was that “people who form only 15 per cent of population rule over the remaining 85 per cent’’.

The main demands of the outfits included 52 per cent quota for OBCs in Lok Sabha and Assembly; reservation for SCs, STs and OBCs in private sector, outsourcing and in high court and the Supreme Court; filling up of backlog before model code of conduct is enforced and 52 per cent reservation for OBCs in government jobs and promotion.

