Saffron surge in Cong bastions in MP

The ruling BJP managed to wrest two Assembly seats from principal opposition party, the Congress, further strengthening its position in Madhya Pradesh. The party also retained the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP has been drawing public ire amid inflation, hike in fuel prices and a fertiliser crisis but managed to emerge victorious in Prithvipur and Jobat — both Congress strongholds.

The Congress, meanwhile, managed to make its mark in Raigaon, which it won from the BJP after 31 years.

The BJP also succeeded in retaining the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat. The party’s Gyaneshwar Patil defeated Congress’s Rajnarayan Singh Purni, a former three-time MLA, by 81,500 votes.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan called the results “miraculous”. “In Jobat, which has 90 per cent tribal votes, BJP was labelled an anti-tribal party, with constant protests over every issue. We had lost the seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by 18,000 votes. But the confidence of tribal voters has once again returned to the BJP.”

Congress leaders said they will analyse and reflect on the losses. However, party spokesperson Narendra Saluja claimed that many complaints to the Election Commission did not yield a proper response.