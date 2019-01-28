Bhopal: RSS worker kills labourer, tries to pass off body as his own

Ratlam Police are on a lookout for an RSS worker who allegedly killed a labourer, burnt his face and tried to pass off the body as his own last week.

The police on Monday said the body found from an agriculture field in Kamed village was of Madan Malviya, and not of Himmat Patidar as was believed initially. The police had found the body on Tuesday with its face burnt. Patidar, 36, had left his home the previous night and did not return.

After getting the DNA reports, the police on Monday accused Patidar, whose brother is a district-level RSS functionary, of hatching an elaborate conspiracy. The police said Patidar had taken a Rs 20-lakh insurance policy recently and a loan of Rs 10 lakh was outstanding against his name.

Malviya had worked at Patidar’s field two years ago and the two had similar built. The police had found Patidar’s clothes, mobile and a diary on the body. The police have announced a reward of Rs 10,000 on information leading to the RSS worker. After the body was found, right-wing Hindu organizations had submitted a letter to authorities alleging that attacks on RSS and BJP workers have increased after the Congress came to power in Madhya Pradesh.