scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 12, 2022

Revamp Madhya Pradesh govt, state unit on Gujarat lines: BJP MLA to Nadda

BJP’s national president JP Nadda has sought a complete revamp of the Madhya Pradesh government as well as the party's state unit on the lines of neighbouring Gujarat.

BJP’s national president JP Nadda
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A sitting BJP legislator from Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district, Narayan Tripathi, in a letter to BJP’s national president JP Nadda has sought a complete revamp of the Madhya Pradesh government as well as the party’s state unit on the lines of neighbouring Gujarat.

In his letter to Nadda, Tripathi, while congratulating the party for the phenomenal victory in Gujarat, said, “Small workers like myself who are party’s well-wishers and want the party to form the government again in Madhya Pradesh request for a total change in the government and organisation… so that anti-incumbency is settled and a victory similar to Gujarat can be achieved in MP.”

In Gujarat, the BJP had replaced the then CM Vijay Rupani along with his entire set of ministers last year. In the recent Assembly elections, the BJP won a record 156 seats in the 182-member House. The BJP replaced 45 MLAs as candidates and all of them, barring two, won.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Tripathi said, “I have been a sitting MLA since 2003, and since 2013, I am in the BJP. I understand Madhya Pradesh’s politics. Any government that stays for too long, there is anti-incumbency. This government has been in power since 2003 and one can feel the anti-incumbency. Not everything is alright within the state unit too.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...Premium
UPSC Key- December 12, 2022: Why you should read ‘Age of Consent’ or ‘Gre...
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...Premium
You must ask Delhi why Rahul ji’s Yatra did not include Gujarat: Lone Guj...
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...Premium
OpenAI’s ChatGPT is seen as a path-breaking AI tool. But experts say that...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-12-2022 at 03:59:07 am
Next Story

Sharad Pawar questions PM Modi’s wisdom of attacking Opposition at govt programme

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close