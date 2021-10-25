‘Makers must inform about objectionable content’: MP Minister Narottam Mishra after vandalism on Aashram set

A day after ink was smeared on film director Prakash Jha by Bajrang Dal activists in Bhopal on Sunday, objecting to the name of his web series, Aashram, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra stated that filmmakers should inform state administration about objectionable content, especially which may hurt religious sentiments, before seeking permission.

In a video of the incident that emerged on social media, Bajrang Dal activists can be seen vandalising the set and assaulting a crew member of the web series, which stars Bobby Deol, in Bhopal’s old jail premises.

“We will issue guidelines that if there is any objectionable content or something that hurts the sentiment of any religion, then the filmmakers must show the script to the administration and take approval before filming,” Mishra said.

He added that the state government welcomes filmmakers to shoot their projects in MP but they should inform authorities about objectionable scenes before seeking permission, and those who have objections to a script or scene must complain to the administration.

Mishra also referred to another advertisement released by Dabur-owned beauty brand Fem, featuring a same-sex couple celebrating Karwa Chauth. “Why are such clippings and ads released only for festivities related to Hindu dharma? Today, they showed a lesbian breaking the fast for Karwa Chauth, looking at her partner through the seive. Tomorrow, they will show two boys taking pheras in a marriage. This is objectionable,” Mishra said.

“I have instructed the DGP to probe into the Dabur ad and ask the company to remove it or we will take legal action against it,” the minister added.

“I have the same objection with the shooting of Aashram. Why do you film scenes which hurt our religious sentiments? If you have the guts, then why don’t you show visuals that hurt the sentiments of some other religion?” Mishra said.

On being asked about Barjang Dal’s claim that the name of the web series is an “assault” on Hinduism, Mishra said, “I also support this. Why is the web series named Ashram? They will understand (the consequences) if they name it (web series or stories) after others’ (religion)? We consider the ransacking as wrong. Four persons were arrested and further legal steps will be taken. But, Jha saheb (Prakash Jha), think about your mistakes too.”