Follow Us:
Thursday, February 13, 2020
Must Read

Rail overbridge collapses at Bhopal railway station, 5-6 injured

Bhopal railway station bridge collapse: However, some eyewitnesses said stairs leading to the over-bridge collapsed, injuring nine to ten people.

By: PTI | Bhopal | Updated: February 13, 2020 10:58:46 am
Bhopal railway station bridge collapse, bridge collapses in bhopal railway station, bhopal news, Bhopal railway station bridge collapse injured The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said. (ANI)

A portion of a rail over-bridge at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring five to six people, an official said.

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.

However, some eyewitnesses said stairs leading to the over-bridge collapsed, injuring nine to ten people.

Further details are awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Feb 13: Latest News

Advertisement