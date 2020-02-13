Rail overbridge collapses at Bhopal railway station, 5-6 injured

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said. (ANI) The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said. (ANI)

A portion of a rail over-bridge at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring five to six people, an official said.

The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.

However, some eyewitnesses said stairs leading to the over-bridge collapsed, injuring nine to ten people.

Further details are awaited.

