Rail overbridge collapses at Bhopal railway station, 5-6 injured

A portion of a rail over-bridge at Bhopal railway station collapsed on Thursday morning, injuring five to six people, an official said.
The victims were rushed to nearby hospitals, a public relations officer of the West Central Railway said.
However, some eyewitnesses said stairs leading to the over-bridge collapsed, injuring nine to ten people.
Further details are awaited.
