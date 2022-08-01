scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Rail officer’s death in MP: Five officials booked for negligence

Bhati had died on June 23 after being hit by a train while overseeing work on tracks near Amlai station of Shahdol district.

Written by Iram Siddique | Bhopal |
August 1, 2022 2:49:00 am
Yogendra Bhati with her wife.

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district have booked five railway officials, including a Deputy Chief Engineer, for causing death by negligence of an officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS), Yogendra Bhati.

Bhati had died on June 23 after being hit by a train while overseeing work on tracks near Amlai station of Shahdol district.

Deputy Chief Engineer Pradeep Turale, Senior Section Engineer Arvind Singh Yadav, Junior Engineer Umang Srivastav, Burhar Station Master Muneeb Prasad and trackman Gyandev Yadav have been booked for causing death by negligence under Section 304 (A) of the IPC.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Vinayak Verma, Superintendent of Police for GRP in Jabalpur, said: “Under Section 174 of CrPC, an investigation was conducted into the unnatural demise of Bhati and subsequently an FIR registered on July 15 against those found responsible. The investigation primarily relied on the pre-non interlocking plan issue along with green paper that designated the role, responsibilities of those working on the field along with the precaution that had to be followed. Along with this, eyewitness accounts of all those present were taken into consideration.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

Verma added that a challan would be put up in court for further action. Bhati (32), who was inducted into the IRTS in 2018, was posted as Area Railway Manager in South East Central Railway (SECR) of Bilaspur division. On June 23, he was overseeing the pre-interlocking work of Amlai yard after being handed over the additional charge of Baikunthpur section when he was hit by a Katni-Bilaspur passenger train around 7.45 pm and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

Despite an internal railway inquiry order by the Railways, Bhati’s mother Ranjana Bhati, in two letters to the GRP, alleged not only mental harassment by senior officers, but also negligence on their part. She had demanded an independent probe into her son’s death. The subsequent probe by the GRP has found negligence on the part of railway personnel in enforcing caution order resulting in the passenger train coming in at a speed of 75-80 kmph while the work on the track was still on.

Further at the site of the accident, there was negligence in issuing warning with the use of hooter to alter the staff, while the lighting at the work site was also found insufficient — all factors contributing to Bhati’s accident.

Ranjana told The Indian Express: “My son gave his life while working for the Railways and yet they are not even sure of who is responsible for his death. An inquiry was ordered but no action has been taken and neither do we know if they have reached any conclusion or anyone had been held responsible.”

Alok Sahay, Divisional Railway Manager of Bilaspur Division, said: “The inquiry has been put before the Chief Safety Officer for acceptance and will then be sent ahead for further action.”

Meanwhile, according to the FIR, loco pilot SK Barve and guard Mohammad Wazir Ahmed of Bilaspur-Katni Express in their statement to the GRP recounted that their train was not issued any caution order by the Burhar station master due to which the train entered Amlai station at a speed of 75-80 kmph per hour.

“Pradeep Turale neither followed the orders himself nor got it implemented by his subordinates, which led to Bhati’s death… It also jeopardised lives,” the FIR noted.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Bhopal News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

5

Jharkhand crisis: All's well, says Congress, but unsure of its MLAs' backroom politics

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement