scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 15, 2022

Quarantine ending, efforts underway to shift cheetahs to larger enclosure

According to forest officials, the eight cheetahs — five female and three male — have adapted well to their surrounding over the past one month.

The cheetahs were flown in from Namibia as a part of a transcontinental cheetah relocation programme. (PTI File)

With the one-month mandatory quarantine period for the eight cheetahs brought from Namibia on September 17 about to come to an end, preparations at Kuno-Palpur Nation Park in Madhya Pradesh are in full swing for the shifting of the cheetahs from their quarantine enclosure to a larger enclosure.

According to forest officials, the eight cheetahs — five female and three male — have adapted well to their surrounding over the past one month. A senior official at the national park said the behaviour of the cheetahs were carefully observed over the past week when it rained continuously in the region. The official said it was a relief to see that the cheetahs seemed to settle well and enjoy the rain.

Officials and members of the task force constituted by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) are working on modalities, such as the method by which the cheetahs should be moved to their larger enclosure, and whether they should all be moved at the same time.

According to J S Chauhan, the chief wildlife warden, the date of moving the cheetahs will be decided based on the reports of the Namibian experts who are in Kuno, as well as the reports by field officers and veterinary doctors.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?Premium
As Hospitals close children’s units, where does that leave Lachlan?
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Global Hunger Index to W...
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final daysPremium
How a Chinese doctor who warned of Covid-19 spent his final days
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...Premium
Know Your City: Poona Guest House, a heritage restaurant that once nurtur...

The cheetahs were flown in from Namibia as a part of a transcontinental cheetah relocation programme. They were released is Kuno-Palpur National Park in Madhya Pradesh’s Sheopur district by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 16-10-2022 at 01:24:37 am
Next Story

‘Criminal’ asking for punishment, those in authority silent: Soren

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 15: Latest News
Advertisement