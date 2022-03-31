Qawwal booked for ‘provocative’ remarks; artists warned against ‘anti-national’ thoughts

An Uttar Pradesh-based qawwali singer, identified as Shareef Parwaaz, was booked for making allegedly provocative remarks against the prime minister, home minister and the UP chief minister during a performance in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district on March 28.

State Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Thursday, “My request to the qawwals is to play any instrument or song they like but not anything that is anti-national. Be it a writer, poet or qawwal, they should remove anti-national thoughts from their minds. This is the age of nationalism and we have a nationalist government.”

Talking about the police action, Mishra told reporters, “I had given orders for an FIR to be registered against qawwal Shareef Parwaazunder Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), 153 (provocation with intent to cause riots) and 298 (deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) of the Indian Penal Code. Two of our teams have left for Kanpur to nab him and the Kanpur police are also coordinating.”

In a video of the event, Parwaaz is purportedly heard saying, “Modi ji kahte hai hum hai, Yogi ji kahte hai hum hai, Amit Shah kahte hai hum hai, lekin hai kaun? Agar gareeb nawaz chah le to Hindustan pata hi nahi chalega kaha par basa tha, kaha par tha. (Modi, Yogi and Shah say they are there. But who are they? If gareeb nawaz (patron of the poor) wishes, it will not be known where India existed).”

He was performing at a one-day qawwali event organised at Rewa’s Mangawa town by the Mangaawa Urs Committee. There was a crowd of around 10,000 people at the event.

Abdul Hameed Ansari, vice-president of the committee, said, “We have been told that a case is to be registered against the committee as well. But what is our fault? It was the qawwal’s comment and not something that the committee had asked him to say. We only learnt of his comments after the event. We have even condemned what he said. Yet we are being told that action will be taken against us.”

Parwaaz was heard saying in a video later, “I was referring to Gareeb Nawaz, who brings wrongdoers to justice. My words were misunderstood and it was not my intention. If any of my words or actions have hurt any sentiments including those of our Hindu brothers, I would like to apologise with all my heart. Even I am a Hindustani.”