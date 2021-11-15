PM Modi reaches Bhopal, to inaugurate Rani Kamlapati station shortly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Bhopal in the afternoon to inaugurate the Habibganj railway station, which has been renamed after Rani Kamlapati, the first Gond queen of Bhopal.

Modi is scheduled to address a rally at Jamboree Maidan and then inaugurate the station. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has himself supervised preparations at Jamboree Ground, where five mandals have been set up to house more than 2 lakh people.

According to officials, nearly 7,000 vehicles will ferry people from tribal communities to participate in Monday’s Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, to be observed on the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda.

Madhya Pradesh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi walks through exhibitions in Bhopal. He will inaugurate the redeveloped Rani Kamlapati Railway Station today. pic.twitter.com/hrYBRV8SKo — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2021

The new name, intended to honour the bravery and legacy of Rani Kamlapati, was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ahead of Modi’s visit to Bhopal on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas or Tribal Pride Day.

According to historians from Bhopal, the station was named Habibganj after Habibullah, the grandson of Nawab Shahjahan Begum. “In those days, a measure of land was given to royals as their ‘dugh kharch’. An village was settled in Shahpura, the land that was given to Habibullah. When a railway line was built through the area in 1874-76, a small station came up. In 1969 the family of Habibullah gave land and Rs 15 lakh to develop the station. Hence, it came to be known as Habibganj after Habibullah himself,” historian Rizwanuddin Ansari said. However, the decision to rename the station, developed at a cost of Rs 440 crore on a PPP model, reflects an attempt by the BJP to regain some of the ground that it lost among tribal and Scheduled Caste voters in the Assembly elections of 2018. The Gonds, who number more than 1.2 crore, are India’s largest tribal group.