Friday, November 12, 2021
Rename Habibganj railway station after Vajpayee: BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the newly renovated Habibganj railway station with airport-like facilities to public during his visit here on November 15.

By: PTI | Bhopal |
November 12, 2021 3:17:09 pm
Bhopal BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur (File)

Bhopal’s BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Pragya Singh Thakur has demanded renaming of Habibganj railway station in the Madhya Pradesh capital after former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to dedicate the newly renovated railway station with airport-like facilities to public during his visit here on November 15.

“Arrival of hon’ble Prime Minister on 15/11/2021 to participate in Janajatiy Gaurav Diwas is a good omen for Bhopal. I am sure that Modi ji will announce to rename Habibganj railway station in the name of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and fulfil my old request,” Thakur said in a tweet on Thursday.

During his visit, the PM will participate in a mega tribal convention organised on the birth anniversary of tribal leader Birsa Munda.

