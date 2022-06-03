Polluted water in MP village: 1 dead, 50 ill

A 56-year-old resident of Chandrapur village in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur district succumbed a day after falling ill, purportedly after she consumed polluted water supplied under Nal Jal Yojna to her household. The deceased, Guddu Bai, was among 50 residents of Chandrapur to have fallen ill since May 28, when the first case was reported.

According to Chief Medical Health Officer, Narsinghpur, Abhay Jain, Guddi was brought in with fever along with diarrhea and vomitting on May 29. She died on May 31. The cause of death has been found to be septicemia, Jain said, adding that out of 50 people who took ill most have been treated. “Five patients are still under treatment at the district hospital,” he said.

District Collector Rohit Singh said rainwater soaked cow dung cakes, making a slurry and somehow found its way into a pit which had the valve of the pipeline about 1.5 feet deep into the ground. “When one valve was open while the other was still closed, a vacuum was created, after which the dirty water got sucked in and polluted water in the pipeline,” a district official said. “Around a hundred households in the downstream were affected.”