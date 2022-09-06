PM Narendra Modi to launch cheetah reintroduction at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park on September 17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the ambitious intercontinental cheetah translocation project at Kuno National Park in the Sheopur district of Madhya Pradesh on September 17, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said Tuesday.

Ahead of the cabinet meeting, Chouhan told his ministers about Modi’s visit on September 17, also the PM’s birthday, during which he would address the women of self-help groups in Karahal in Sheopur as well.

According to forest department officials, an airforce chopper is being arranged to transport the eight African cheetahs from Delhi to Kuno National Park to ensure minimum travel time and fatigue for the big cats during their translocation. At least six VVIP helipads are being constructed around the national park with several dignitaries expected to arrive for the inauguration programme, including Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar.

All hotels and restaurants around Kuno have been booked for the dignitaries, according to sources.

Earlier, it was believed that the translocation programme would get delayed as four leopards had entered the enclosure in which the cheetahs were to be placed. The forest officials said that three of the four leopards have been moved out of the enclosure and efforts are on to get the fourth out.

A senior official said: “We are all here at Kuno National Park and a serious effort will be taken to get the fourth leopard out before the cheetahs arrive.”

The quarantine enclosure and the acclimatising enclosure in which the cheetah would be first kept are ready for their arrival, according to officials.

Advertisement

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952 and the ‘African cheetah introduction project’ was conceived in 2009. The translocation of cheetahs was to take place in November last year but was delayed owing to Covid-19. In July, India and Namibia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to bring African cheetahs to India.

The last cheetah in India died in 1947 in Madhya Pradesh’s Korea, which is presently part of Chhattisgarh.