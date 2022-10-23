PM Modi slams ‘revdi culture’, says a large section wants its end

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday slammed the “revdi culture” — or the culture of freebies — while virtually participating in the “griha pravesh” for 4.5 lakh beneficiaries who were awarded houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna (PMAY) in Madhya Pradesh’s Satna district.

The PMAY housing scheme has become a major instrument of socio-economic change in the country, Modi said.

Addressing the event, Modi said when taxpayers feel their money is spent in the right direction they are happy and pay more taxes.

He said, “Thousands of taxpayers write to me and I am happy that a major section of the country is gearing up to free the country of the revdi culture.”

He said the aim of his government is also to fulfil this public aspiration and to save money of the poor and the middle class, for which nearly 4 crore poor people have received free treatment under Ayushman Yojna.

He said: “Today, taxpayers feel satisfied that the money they pay in tax is used to give free ration to the poor during the Covid-19 crisis. Today, the taxpayer will feel happy that while he is celebrating Diwali, a poor family in MP is getting a pucca house, and their life is improving. The same taxpayer, however, is unhappy when he finds his money is used to distribute free revdi.”

Calling it the start of a new life for 4.5 lakh beneficiaries and their family members, Modi said, “It is our privilege that in the last eight years under PM Awas Yojna 3.5 crore individuals have been able to fulfil their dreams. Our government is committed to welfare of the poor and thereby we understand the needs of the poor. It is not just a house with four walls, but there are facilities like electricity, toilets, water connections and various other schemes of the government will complete the house.”



Slamming previous governments, he said earlier the poor had to run from one government office to another to get facilities of any government scheme.

In MP, he said, 30 lakh houses under PM Awas Yojna have been constructed, and another 9 lakh to 10 lakh houses are under construction. These under-construction houses are also a source of employment, he added.

“When a house is constructed, the demand for material goes up, thereby creating employment in all sectors,” Modi said. “Satna is famous for cement, limestone; and the demand for cement goes up when houses are constructed. Employment is created for masons, electricians.”

An investment of Rs 22,000 crore has been made under the scheme in MP alone. This has given a fillip to development activities in MP as artisans, traders and other sections of society are benefiting from it,” Modi said.