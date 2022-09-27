Ahead of PM’s inauguration of ‘Mahakal Corridor’, state Cabinet meeting held in Ujjain

A fortnight before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to be in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain to inaugurate the first phase of the Mahakal corridor, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday held a Cabinet meeting in the temple city, with a picture of the deity chairing the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Chouhan, who had inspected the development work of the ‘Mahakal Corridor’ on September 19, said that it will now be known as ‘Mahakal Lok’.

Before starting the Cabinet meeting at the Samrat Vikramaditya Administrative Block in Ujjain, Chouhan pointed out that it is almost after 200 years that government officials have assembled for a meeting in the city. Prior to this, the state Cabinet meetings outside Bhopal were held in Indore, Khandwa (Hanuvanti) and Panchmarhi.

Talking about the project, Chouhan said that it was first conceptualised in 2016 after which all stakeholders, including the residents and the temple committee members, were consulted. Taking their suggestions into consideration, a project was formulated. The work on the detailed project report was completed in the next year and tenders for the first phase were called in 2018. The tenders were allocated to the lowest bidder, but after the government changed in 2018, the project was shelved, he said.

Initially, the cost of the project was Rs 95 crore but it was later increased to Rs 856.09 crore and divided into two phases, the chief minister said. The first phase cost Rs 351.55 crore while Rs 310.22 crore was approved for the second phase. The Mahakal Corridor project is expected to be four times bigger than the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

Many people had to be relocated and to reduce their suffering, we rehabilitated those affected by the project at a cost of Rs 150 crore, Chouhan informed.

Chouhan further said that several works, including the revival of Rudrasagar, which will have water from the Kshipra river, have been completed. A ‘Mahakal path’ with lighting and sound in the temple has been created, he added.

Chouhan also announced the formation of a ‘Mahakal Police Band’ that would be used at various festivals and said that 36 new posts were created for this.

The chief minister also mentioned the work to be done in the second phase. It includes a footbridge on Rudra Sagar, an underground park, development of Rudrasagar Western Road and an extension of the Triveni museum, among other things.

Chouhan said that water from the Narmada river will only be let into the Kshipra river and added that work is underway to divert contaminated water from factories.

Offering his prayers to the Mahakal deity, the chief minister sought blessings for the citizens of the state. “Mahakal Maharaj is the government here, the king. So, we have come for a meeting on Mahakal Maharaj’s soil,” Chouhan said.

“It is all right if the Chouhan government wants to hold a Cabinet meeting in Ujjain…but while sitting with the photo of the holy deity, they should also seek pardon for the scams running into several hundred crores while organising the Maha Kumbh, which the Chouhan government is guilty of,” Congress state media president K K Mishra said.