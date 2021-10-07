PM distributes e-property cards, praises Madhya Pradesh govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday distributed e-property cards to nearly 1.70 lakh people in 3,000 villages across 19 districts of Madhya Pradesh under the Centre’s Svamitva Yojna. He also interacted with three beneficiaries of the scheme in empowering villages.

Addressing the event, held in Harda district, through video-conferencing, Modi said that as a pilot project, Svamitva was rolled out in MP, Uttrakhand. Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab and Karnataka and will now be rolled out across the country.

Praising implementation of social benefits schemes in the state, he said, “MP is the pride of the country. Soon after a scheme is rolled out, a lot of effort is taken to execute it on ground.”

Modi interacted with Pawan Kumar from Hadiya district, who had received e-property card four months ago, as also Prem Singh and Vinita Bai, from Dindori and Sehore districts respectively. They shared their experience and pointed out that the e-property card has helped them get bank loans and set up their own businesses.

MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also addressed a public gathering on the occasion.