‘Asia’s largest’: PM inaugurates bio-CNG plant in Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated Asia’s largest bio-CNG plant in Indore district of Madhya Pradesh, saying efforts were being made under the Swachh Bharat-2 campaign to remove piles of garbage from vast chunks of lands in several cities of the country and turn them into green zones.

Appreciating the efforts of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his team in setting up the bio-CNG plant in a short span at Devguradia, Modi said the project would serve as an inspiration for other cities.

“The project site was once a dumping ground with a mountain of garbage. The state governments are being provided all possible help to achieve the goal. In the coming years, the government is working towards setting up 75 such bio-CNG plants in big municipalities of the country,” he said.

The plant has been set up by the Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) on public private partnership (PPP) model as per the Centre’s ‘wealth-to- waste’ initiative at an initial investment of Rs 550 crore and is likely to generate 19,000 kg bio-CNG gas. The IMC will purchase bio-CNG at Rs 5 per kg and use it to fuel nearly 400 of its buses.

CM Chouhan said that cow dung will also be used to provide necessary bacteria for the decomposition of garbage which will be purchased from nearby villages.