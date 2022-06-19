Panchayat secy under fire in MP’s Singrauli after his three wives enter local poll fray

The sitting secretary of Kathdaha gram panchayat in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli district was issued a show-cause notice after it came to light that three of his wives had filed nominations – two for the post of sarpanch and one as janpad member – in the upcoming local body and panchayat elections. In fact, his first and third wives will be contesting against each other in the sarpanch election.

In a notice issued to Sukhram Singh Gond on June 14, the chief executive officer of Deosar janpad panchayat pointed out that Sukhram had stated in his declaration that he has two wives – Urmila Singh and Kusumkali Singh. Urmila has filed a nomination for the post of Deosar janpad panchayat member, while Kusumkali will contest for the post of sarpanch in Piparkhand. Janpad panchayats refer to local self-governing bodies at the taluk level.

According to B K Singh, chief executive officer of Deosar janpad panchayat, Sukhram being a secretary of the janpad panchayat, was “asked to submit a declaration identifying any relatives who would be contesting the forthcoming local body and panchayat elections”. The declaration was taken to ensure that such officials are not involved during the polling process to avoid any allegations of bias. “It was during this process that Sukhram declared that he had two wives,” he told The Indian Express.

The notice further said that while Sukhram admitted that he has two wives who are contesting the elections, the authorities were alerted by one Dharmendra Singh, who is associated with Piparkhand gram panchayat, that Sukhram has one more wife, Geeta Singh, who is the Piparkhand sarpanch and that she has filed a nomination to contest for the post of sarpanch again.

Soon after the declaration was filed, details emerged about his third wife and that all of them lived in separate homes in Piparkhand village. While Sukhram’s first wife Kusumkali is contesting the sarpanch election under the hand pump symbol, his second wife Geeta will be contesting under the coconut tree symbol.

Through the show-cause notice, the panchayat secretary was notified that as per the Hindu Marriage Act, a person cannot remarry without seeking a divorce if his first wife is alive and that doing so is punishable as per the service conduct rules. The district administration has asked Sukhram to submit a notarised reply on the number of wives he has, specifying who is his first, second and third wife, along with their Aadhaar cards.

According to district officials, Sukhram had decided to get his first wife Kusumkali to contest the sarpanch election after his second wife Geeta had been serving as sarpanch since 2014. The situation slipped out of his hand after Geeta decided to contest the election to the post of Piparkhand sarpanch again.

A district official said, “After all of his three wives were informed that legally Sukhram could only have one wife who would be entitled to all rights in property and otherwise, it resulted in a fight among the three who assaulted Sukhram. He has been on the run since.”

When asked if the nominations of the three women would be cancelled in the light of the revelations, B K Singh said, “No, it is their fundamental right to contest elections and they will be allowed to do so.” However, Sukhram is likely to be suspended as the secretary of Kathdaha gram panchayat.

Panchayat and local body elections in Madhya Pradesh will be held in three phases from June 25 to July 8.