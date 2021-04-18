Over 800 Remdesivir vials stolen from Bhopal hospital

Remdesivir is designed to obstruct the stage of replication, when the coronavirus creates copies of itself, followed endlessly by the copies creating copies of themselves. (File Photo)

Even as the Madhya Pradesh is reeling under a shortage of anti-viral drug Remdesivir, 850 vials of the injection were stolen from Bhopal’s Gandhi Medical College on Friday. Police said the grill of the storage unit, situated on the first floor of the hospital building, was cut open to steal the vials.

A case has been registered at the Koh-e-fiza police station against unidentified persons.

The stolen stock also included vials that were to be supplied to neighbouring districts

The matter came to light on Friday night at around 11:30 pm when the store keeper found 17 boxes of Remdesivir — air-lifted from Indore by the state government and delivered to the hospital two days ago — were missing.

The hospital management informed the police and the FIR was registered on Saturday.

Senior officials from the government said the theft appeared to be an inside job as no other drug was missing from the stores.

Bhopal Divisional Commissioner Kavindra Kiyawat told The Indian Express: “A case has been registered and the matter is being investigated. Action will be taken against whoever is responsible.”

Bhopal is among the cities with the highest Covid-19 caseload in the state. On Saturday, the city recorded 1,656 cases, second only to Indore (1,669 cases). Overall, the state recorded 11,269 cases on Saturday.