One killed, 53 injured as Muslims and tribals clash in Madhya Pradesh village

One person was killed and 53 others were injured after Muslims and members of a tribal community clashed in the Khamariya village of Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen district on Friday.

According to the Raisen police, between 5 pm and 6 pm, a man riding a motorcycle along with his sister was passing by the village when a few men passed a comment on his alleged rash driving. The man returned with a few others to confront those who passed the comment. Soon afterwards, members of the tribal community living in the vicinity assembled and allegedly gheraoed Muslims’ shops. At least two shops and as many motorcycles were set on fire before the police could bring the situation under control.

A senior police officer said the police were not informed about the first incident. “There was a round of meeting with the village elders as well to resolve the situation but it soon escalated,” added the officer requesting anonymity.

The person who died was identified as Raju Adivasi while two of the seriously injured were identified as Hari Singh and Ramji Bhai.

Deepika Suri, inspector general of police for the Naramadapuram division, said, “It was a small incident that blew up with members of both communities getting involved. There have been two FIRs registered in the matter. In one case, 16 people were named and 13 of them have been arrested so far. In the second FIR, seven others have been named.” The accused booked on the second complaint are yet to be arrested.

The injured were taken to Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital, where they are being treated free of cost.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan visited the injured in the hospital and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the family of the deceased, Rs 2 lakh each for those who are seriously injured and Rs 50,000 for others with injuries.